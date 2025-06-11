Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip

Vivo has launched its new smartphone — the T4 Ultra — in India as part of its T-series.

This phone is made for users who want a slim and light device that still offers good battery life, strong performance, and great cameras.

Slim Design, Big Battery

The Vivo T4 Ultra is only 7.43mm thick and weighs less than 195 grams.

Even though it is slim, it has a large 5,500mAh battery inside.

The phone also includes a powerful processor and advanced cameras with up to 100x zoom.

Price, Variants, and Availability

It comes in three variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – ₹37,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – ₹39,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage – ₹41,999

Color options: Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold

Available on Vivo's website, Flipkart, and retail stores from June 18

Pre-orders are open now

Launch Offers

Get a ₹3,000 discount using HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank cards

Exchange bonus up to ₹5,000 available instead of the flat discount

No-cost EMI for up to 9 months is also offered

Display and Design Features

6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2800×1260)

120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support

Reaches 5,000 nits peak brightness

2160Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort

Low blue light certified

Has an in-display fingerprint scanner

Performance and Storage

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip (4nm flagship processor)

Comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

No SD card slot, but supports Extended RAM

Battery and Charging

5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging

Charges fully in around 53 minutes

Also supports reverse charging to charge other devices

Camera System

Triple rear cameras:

50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor

8MP ultra-wide camera

50MP periscope telephoto with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 10x macro, and 100x digital zoom

Supports 4K video, night mode, portrait, and supermoon photography

480fps slow-motion at 1080p

32MP front camera with 4K video support

Software and Features

Runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15

Promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches

Includes AI tools:

AI Eraser 2.0

AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0

AI Note Creation

Connectivity and Protection

Supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, and dual GPS with NavIC

IP64-rated for water and dust resistance