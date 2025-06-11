Live
Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
Vivo has launched the T4 Ultra in India featuring a slim 7.43mm design, 5,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, triple rear cameras with 100x zoom, and the powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Prices start at ₹37,999.
Vivo has launched its new smartphone — the T4 Ultra — in India as part of its T-series.
This phone is made for users who want a slim and light device that still offers good battery life, strong performance, and great cameras.
Slim Design, Big Battery
The Vivo T4 Ultra is only 7.43mm thick and weighs less than 195 grams.
Even though it is slim, it has a large 5,500mAh battery inside.
The phone also includes a powerful processor and advanced cameras with up to 100x zoom.
Price, Variants, and Availability
It comes in three variants:
8GB RAM + 256GB storage – ₹37,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage – ₹39,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage – ₹41,999
Color options: Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold
Available on Vivo's website, Flipkart, and retail stores from June 18
Pre-orders are open now
Launch Offers
Get a ₹3,000 discount using HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank cards
Exchange bonus up to ₹5,000 available instead of the flat discount
No-cost EMI for up to 9 months is also offered
Display and Design Features
6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2800×1260)
120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support
Reaches 5,000 nits peak brightness
2160Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort
Low blue light certified
Has an in-display fingerprint scanner
Performance and Storage
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip (4nm flagship processor)
Comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
No SD card slot, but supports Extended RAM
Battery and Charging
5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging
Charges fully in around 53 minutes
Also supports reverse charging to charge other devices
Camera System
Triple rear cameras:
50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor
8MP ultra-wide camera
50MP periscope telephoto with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 10x macro, and 100x digital zoom
Supports 4K video, night mode, portrait, and supermoon photography
480fps slow-motion at 1080p
32MP front camera with 4K video support
Software and Features
Runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15
Promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches
Includes AI tools:
AI Eraser 2.0
AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0
AI Note Creation
Connectivity and Protection
Supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, and dual GPS with NavIC
IP64-rated for water and dust resistance