Wordle Answer for October 31, 2025: Hints, Clues, and Today’s Solution
Highlights
Struggling with today’s Wordle? Here are simple hints, clues, and the answer for the October 31, 2025 puzzle (#1595). Find out what today’s five-letter word means!
Wordle is a fun daily word game where you guess a five-letter word in six tries. If you’re stuck today, here are the hints and answer!
About Wordle
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle and is now run by The New York Times.
Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot.
Yellow means the letter is right but in the wrong place.
Gray means the letter is not in the word.
Hints for Today’s Wordle
Word type: Verb
Clue: You feel this way about something you really dislike.
Vowels: A, O
Repeating letters: None
Starts with: A
Meaning: To hate or dislike something very much.
Wordle Answer for October 31, 2025
Answer: ABHOR
Meaning: To strongly hate or avoid something.
