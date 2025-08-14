  • Menu
Wordle Today #1517 Hints & Answer for August 14, 2025 – Solve the Puzzle

Get Wordle #1517 hints for August 14, 2025. Short clues to help you guess today’s Wordle without spoilers. Perfect for keeping your streak alive.

Wordle is a fun game where you try to guess a five-letter word in six tries. When you guess, the colors tell you if your letters are correct. Green means the letter is in the right place, yellow means the letter is in the word but the wrong place, and gray means the letter is not in the word.

Here are some clues for today’s Wordle:

It is a verb (an action word).

The word starts with the letter K.

It has one vowel, which is E.

It has two letters that are the same.

It has a silent letter (a letter you don’t say).

The meaning of the word is “to call or announce something, usually in a serious way.”

The answer is: KNELL

