Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Exclusive Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, and AIoT Products

This season, upgrading isn’t just about new devices — it’s about unlocking better ways to live, work, and unwind. Xiaomi Upgrade Days is your chance to level up every part of your day. Whether you're chasing flagship performance, creating a cinematic experience at home, powering through tasks on the move, or adding smart convenience to your routine, there’s never been a better time to choose smarter, live better, and upgrade everything that matters.

For those who lead

Experience the future of smartphone technology with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15. These aren't just phones — they’re power-packed companions that elevate photography, performance, and design to an art form. Whether it’s Leica-powered pro-grade photos or top-tier performance for work and play, this is a flagship redefined.

For creators, dreamers, and doers

Engineered for users who demand more from their everyday tech, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro combine sleek, standout design with powerful performance. Capture every detail with high-resolution imaging, power up in minutes with fast charging, and breeze through work and entertainment with smooth multitasking.

For movie nights that feel like premieres

Your favourite shows, now in vibrant QLED and 4K clarity. Turn your living room into a cinematic escape with Xiaomi’s stunning smart TVs. Crystal-clear visuals, booming sound, and smooth smart connectivity — this is how entertainment was meant to be experienced.

For ideas that follow you everywhere

Leave the laptop behind. Whether you're sketching, streaming, attending meetings, or writing your next big pitch, the Xiaomi Pad 7 keeps up with your pace. Slim, powerful, and beautifully designed, it's built for modern productivity on the move.

For life that never slows down

Need music for your run? Power for your commute? A fitness tracker that blends style with smarts? Our AIoT essentials like the Redmi Buds 6, Redmi Watch Move, and pocket-sized power banks are designed to support your hustle, every step of the way.

Offers:





Product MRP Offer Price Bank Discount Exchange Bonus Xiaomi 15 Ultra ₹ 1,09,999 ₹ 99,999 ₹ 10,000 - Xiaomi 15 ₹ 79,999 ₹ 59,999 ₹ 5,000 - Redmi Note 14 Pro+ ₹ 34,999 ₹ 27,999 ₹ 2,000 ₹ 3,000 Redmi Note 14 Pro ₹ 23,999 ₹ 21,999 ₹ 2,000 ₹ 3,000 Redmi Note 14 ₹ 21,999 ₹ 15,999 ₹ 1,000 ₹ 2,000 Redmi 13 5G ₹ 17,999 ₹ 12,499 - - Redmi A4 5G ₹ 10,999 ₹ 7,999 - - Redmi 14C 5G ₹ 12,999 ₹ 9,499 - - Redmi A5 ₹ 8,999 ₹ 6,499 - - Xiaomi QLED TV Series ₹ 26,999 ₹ 13,999 ₹ 1,000 - Xiaomi 4K TV Series ₹ 42,999 ₹ 24,499 ₹ 2,000 - Xiaomi Pad 7 ₹ 34,999 ₹ 26,999 ₹ 1,000 - Redmi Buds 6 - ₹ 2,799 - - Redmi Watch Move - ₹ 1,999 - - Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10K - ₹ 1,099 - -

There are more ways to win and even more reasons to shop during Xiaomi Upgrade Days. Beyond the headline offers, daily rewards and exclusive bundles bring added value to every purchase. Try your luck with Spin the Wheel to unlock flat discounts on all purchases, and don’t miss the One Minute Deals at 12 PM daily, featuring limited-time surprise price drops.