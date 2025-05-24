Google Pixel 10 Spotted in Public for the First Time During Commercial Shoot

The Google Pixel 10 has made its first real-world appearance during a commercial shoot in Vancouver, offering a sneak peek at what’s to come from the tech giant’s next flagship. The photos, captured by photographer Mark Teasdale and shared via 9to5Google, show what appears to be the Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL in Obsidian color—sporting a design largely consistent with the Pixel 9 series.

A crew of over 20 people was seen filming on a beach, and Teasdale managed to snap images of both the device and a storyboard that hints at the ad's focus. The commercial seems to spotlight advanced AI features, with phrases like “Ask more of your phone” indicating deeper integration of Google’s Gemini Live AI and camera tools.

One notable feature expected to make a return is "Add Me," first introduced with the Pixel 9. This AI-powered tool intelligently combines multiple shots to ensure everyone—including the photographer—is present in group photos.

Storyboard glimpses also confirm familiar design elements like the horizontal camera bar, power button, and volume rocker, with no major visual departures from the current Pixel generation. These findings align with earlier unofficial renders from March.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August, running Android 16 and powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, Google's first built in collaboration with TSMC, moving away from Samsung’s manufacturing used in previous Tensor chips.

This marks the most comprehensive Pixel 10 leak to date and provides early insight into Google’s AI-driven future for its flagship smartphone line.