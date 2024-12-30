iPhone SE 4 Price Leak Reveals Surprise Discount and 5 Major Upgrades

Customers may now join the Apple ecosystem without going over budget thanks to the iPhone SE series, which has traditionally been the most affordable iPhone option. Rumour has it that the next iPhone SE 4 may be released as early as March 2024, more than two years after the March 2022 release of the iPhone SE 3. According to a recent leak, the iPhone SE 4 might be less expensive than its predecessor in addition to having several notable enhancements. You can find all the latest details on the iPhone SE 4, including price leaks and anticipated features, here.

Cost of the iPhone SE 4 Leaked

According to an unknown Japanese carrier source cited in a recent rumour by Korean publication Naver, the iPhone SE 4 may retail for $500 (about Rs 42,700) or less. This, if correct, would represent a decrease from the initial pricing of Rs 43,900 for the iPhone SE 3 in India. Apple's usage of its proprietary 5G modem is credited with the rumoured price reduction, possibly removing the need for an expensive license deal with Qualcomm, its former modem supplier. Even if reducing production costs might be the cause of the lower pricing, there's no assurance Apple will pass the savings along to customers.

Five Upcoming Features for the iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 is predicted to bring a number of noteworthy improvements in addition to the projected price shift, which would represent a major advancement for the low-cost iPhone lineup:

1. The Internal 5G Modem of Apple

Apple's own 5G modem, dubbed Centauri, is one of the most anticipated updates. The iPhone SE 4 will probably be the first model to use this modem before it is introduced to more expensive variants. Instead of using the faster mmWave technology, the new modem will provide sub-6GHz 5G (up to 4Gb/s), but it may also have better power efficiency and support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

2. New Screen

A 6.1-inch OLED screen, which would be a significant upgrade above the 4.7-inch LCD screen of the iPhone SE 3, is rumoured to be included in the SE 4. The previous design, which had heavy bezels and Touch ID, may be replaced with a new OLED panel with a "boat-shaped" cutout, like to the iPhone 14, to accommodate the front camera and Face ID technology.

3. Port USB-C

Following the iPhone 15 series' example, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to include a USB-C charging port in accordance with new EU laws. The Lightning port found on the iPhone SE 3 and previous generations is a major change from this.

4.Upgraded Cameras

Future camera improvements are also anticipated; the iPhone SE 4 may include a 48MP back camera and a 24MP front camera, which would be a significant improvement over the SE 3's 12MP rear and 7MP front cameras. These improvements could bring the iPhone SE 4's camera performance closer to that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

5.Intelligence Integration with Apple

Apple Intelligence, the company's AI platform, is anticipated to debut on the iPhone SE 4. This could allow for new AI-driven capabilities and enhancements to the user experience thanks to its 8GB of RAM and the most recent A18 CPU.

These improvements make the iPhone SE 4 an intriguing addition to Apple's range as the possible March release draws near, particularly for consumers looking for a device that strikes a mix between price and performance. The iPhone SE 4 is positioned to be a notable choice in 2024, regardless of whether you're a lover of Apple devices or simply searching for an affordable iPhone.