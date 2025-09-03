Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro price revealed in leak just days before September 9 launch event

iPhone 17 Expected Price

Apple is set to take the wraps off its next generation iPhones with a “Awe Dropping” iPhone 17 September 9 event. As new details around the event are emerging, we are also beginning to see a clearer picture of the price tag customers will have to pay for the iPhone 17 series.

According to a new iPhone 17 price leak note by JPMorgan, the tech giant is not expected to make any drastic price increases for the 2025 lineup, with the prices of the iPhone 17 models staying relatively similar to last year’s iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17 Price Estimates

The 2025 series is rumored to consist of four models – iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Analysts now expect the phones to start at the following prices:

iPhone 17 – $799

iPhone 17 Air – $899 – $949

iPhone 17 Pro – $1,099

iPhone 17 Pro Max – $1,199

This puts the iPhone 17 Pro as the only phone that would see a price increase. This is because Apple is reportedly replacing the 128GB base storage with 256GB for the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro features. Last year’s iPhone 16 Pro started at $999 with 128GB storage.

iPhone 17 Pro launch India lineup is the iPhone 17 Air which is replacing the Plus moniker. The Air has been reported to be thinner and more lightweight than its predecessors, which might mean a $50 increase in starting price. Other reports also indicate that Apple might stick to its previous price points, and start at $899.

iPhone 17 Series

Taken together, these reports give us a clear picture of Apple’s strategy for the iPhone 17 series. In what has turned into an ever more competitive smartphone market, keeping prices stable and similar to the previous year’s series could be key for Apple to retain demand for its smartphones.