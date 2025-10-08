It's been just one month since the Google Pixel 10 series launched and the prices have fallen significantly due of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. The standard Pixel 10 is now $649 ($150 off) The Pixel 10 Pro is $799 ($200 off) The Pixel 10 Pro XL is $949 ($250 off). ).

But these aren’t just good-looking phones—the Google Pixel 10 launch is also the first-ever flagship Android handsets to offer Qi2 wireless charging. That means the new Pixels have magnetic rings built into their backplates just like Apple’s MagSafe, which let them magnetically snap right onto Qi2 chargers and other accessories.

Looking for more Pixel 10 deals? Our Prime Big Deal Days roundup has the best discounts and live updates on all the hottest Pixel 10 sale.

More on the Pixel 10 Phone

The Pixel 10 (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is one of the best-value flagship phones you can get right now—especially at lowest Google smartphone discounts. It's also the few phones in its class that has three cameras and the 5x optical zoom camera for telephoto, so if you're looking for a way to shoot pictures of concerts or other memories that will last a lifetime in breathtaking clarity the Pixel 10 is a good option.

Tasks, apps, and games are all running smoothly on Google's Tensor chip. The battery longevity is good with plenty of juice for for the entire the day. Its 6.3-inch OLED display is also one of the brightest displays on smartphones, making it easy to read in the brightest light. This year’s Pixels also sound better than last year’s, thanks to Pixel 10 availability.

Pixel 10 Comes With Exclusive Qi2 Wireless Charging and MagSafe Compatibility

As noted above, latest Google phones is among the first Android handsets to support Qi2 wireless charging. The improved magnetic alignment means you’ll charge the Pixel 10 much faster and also get access to all the MagSafe-compatible accessories like wallets, power banks, camera mounts, and more.

With blazing fast performance, premium design, and all-time-low prices, the Pixel 10 series is one of the best smartphone deals you can score right now.