Get Ready To Grooved To Your Favourite Songs With Microsoft's Surface Earbuds

Amidst the Corona fever, slowly the tech giants are again coming up with their new launches. Yes… Be it mobiles, earphones, gadgets, smartwatches, etc., all the new product launcheshave been postponed due to this deadly disease.

Now, all the tech giants are going with virtual launching methods and are releasing their products through online. Although the shipping of these products has not yet started, companies are coming up with the nearest shipping dates to make their customers satisfied.

Microsoft's 'Surface Earbuds' also fall into the same category… This product is launched last year October itself but the shipping is going to likely begin next month.

Well, we Hans India have listed out the features of this Surface Earbuds… Have a look!

♦ One-click pairing with Microsoft gadgets

♦ Omni-sonic sound

♦ Touch, gesture and voice-enabled directional dual-mic system

♦ The MS Office integration comes up with dictation-enabled captions in PowerPoint slides with a single touch

♦ A charging case is provided along with the earbuds

♦ 24 hours of battery life

♦ Spotify integration with Android with skip and control volume optionsMicrosoft Surface Earbuds, COVID 19, Gadgets

♦ Shape: Giant White Discs (Just like dinner plates design)

♦ Price: 199 Euros

Well, we all need to wait and watch how these earbuds will create a buzz in the gadget world!!!