iOS 18.2: Apple’s New Battery Intelligence Feature Coming Soon

Apple is planning to add a new battery feature in the iOS 18.2 update.

This feature will give iPhone users an estimate of how long it will take to fully charge their device.

The feature, found in the iOS 18.2 beta 2 code by 9to5Mac, calculates charging times based on the energy being received.

It will notify users about how much longer it will take to reach specific charge levels, like 80%.

Called "BatteryIntelligence," this tool is still being developed and isn't fully functional yet.

It shows that Apple is working on smarter battery monitoring for future updates.

iOS 18 already includes features to limit maximum charging levels, from 80% to 95%, to help preserve battery life.

The update will also alert users if a slower or less efficient charger is being used.

Similar to MacBooks, which show charging estimates, this new feature for iPhones will offer better battery management. It will give users more control and awareness of their battery health.

The iOS 18.2 update, due in December, will also include other features like 'Genmoji,' 'Image Playgrounds,' ChatGPT integration, and enhanced Visual Intelligence for the iPhone 16 models.

This update will combine improved battery tools with advanced AI features to create a more personalized user experience.