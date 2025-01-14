Amazon Republic Day Deals: Dreame Tech Smart Cleaning & Personal Care on Amazon

Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances and personal grooming products, is all set for its Republic Day Sale on Amazon.in. Starting January 13, 2025 customers can avail Dreame’s smart cleaning system and personal grooming devices at unbeatable prices. From intelligent robot cleaners that redefine convenience to state - of - the - art personal care products, Dreame is all set to bring these advanced technologies to Indian homes and make lives more simple and convenient.

￮ Dreame L10 Prime: Launch Price ₹45,999 | Sale Price ₹34,999 - It is a Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop built for the ultimate convenience and cleaning performance. It features advanced dual rotary mop pads that rotate at 180RPM with downward pressure to mop closer to the floor without making noise.

￮ Dreame L10s Pro Ultra : Launch Price ₹79,999 | Sale Price ₹59,999 - It features MopExtend technology for corner-to-corner cleaning and 7000Pa suction power for deep cleaning on hard floors and carpets. Intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance ensures hassle-free navigation.

￮ Dreame L10s Ultra : Launch Price ₹74,999 | Sale Price ₹49,999 – A perfect blend of performance and automation, equipped with advanced sensors and AI mapping.

Mr Manu Sharma, Managing Editor, Dreame India said "The urban landscape in India is rapidly evolving, and both singles and nuclear families are choosing smart, connected, and low-maintenance smart cleaning solutions. Dreame's innovative cleaning and personal care products are designed to simplify and enhance the quality of daily life. During Amazon's Republic Day sale, customers can upgrade their cleaning solutions by purchasing some of our most advanced cleaning and personal care solutions at never before prices."

￮ Dreame X40 Ultra: Launch Price ₹1,29,999 | Sale Price ₹94,999 – The ultimate cleaning solution equipped with next-gen features, including self-cleaning and multi-surface compatibility.

￮ Dreame D9 MAX Gen 2: Launch Price ₹29,999 | Sale Price ₹18,999 – A compact yet powerful cleaning solution that keeps your home spotless.

￮ Dreame Mova M1: Launch Price ₹17,999 | Sale Price ₹9,999 – A budget-friendly option with efficient suction and smart navigation.

￮ Dreame Mova E10: Launch Price ₹13,999 | Sale Price ₹9,999 - 4,500Pa suction swiftly picks up dust and pet hair from various surfaces, while 4 adjustable levels allow you to customize your sweeping experience.

￮ Dreame F9 PRO: Launch Price ₹24,999 | Sale Price ₹14,299 – A high-performance cleaning companion ideal for busy households, featuring intelligent scheduling and mop functionality.

￮ Dreame D10s Plus: Launch Price ₹35,999 | Sale Price ₹22,999 – Designed for maximum efficiency with intelligent navigation features and high suction power.

￮ Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2: Launch Price ₹39,999 | Sale Price ₹27,999 – It is an Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop with a high-performance motor supplying 6,000Pa* of suction power, swiftly tackling dirt and pet hair on both floors and carpets.

Stick Vacuum Cleaners:

￮ Dreame R10 Pro: Launch Price ₹25,999 | Sale Price ₹17,999 – Combines power and portability for hassle-free cleaning. Perfect for homes with pets or kids.

￮ Dreame R20: Launch Price ₹36,999 | Sale Price ₹24,999 – With 190 AW, 27000Pa suction power, this cordless vacuum cleaner easily removes dirt, dust, and pet hair from carpets, upholstery, and hard floors. Additionally, bright LED lights illuminate dirt and debris in hard-to-see areas, ensuring that you don't miss a spot.

￮ Dreame Mova J10: Launch Price ₹7,999 | Sale Price ₹6,999 – A lightweight and efficient vacuum for everyday cleaning tasks, ensuring spotless surfaces in minutes.

￮ Dreame Mova J20: Launch Price ₹10,999 | Sale Price ₹9,999 - Offers up to 50 minutes of cleaning time and a filtration system that cleans dust particles with 97% efficiency.

￮ Dreame Mova J30: Launch Price ₹13,999 | Sale Price ₹11,999 - It can vacuum and mop simultaneously, thanks to its integrated water tank and mop pad, which remove both dry particles and stubborn stains from hard floors.

￮ Dreame U10: Launch Price ₹14,999 | Sale Price ₹8,499 – It is equipped with a brushless motor with a speed of 100,000 rpm and provides a suction force of 18,000 Pa, which makes it easy to vacuum even difficult dirt, such as hair or dander.

Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners:

￮ Dreame H12 Dual: Launch Price ₹36,999 | Sale Price ₹29,999 – Offers advanced cleaning with wet and dry functionality, ideal for maintaining a pristine home effortlessly.

￮ Dreame H12 Core: Launch Price ₹24,999 | Sale Price ₹19,999 – Its intelligent sensor identifies the difficulty of soiling and adjusts suction and water flow. A bright LED display clearly shows cleaning status and operating mode, while helpful voice messages inform you about your device so you can get the most out of every cleaning session.

￮ Dreame H11 Core: Launch Price ₹21,999 | Sale Price ₹15,999 –The Eco mode sucks up dirt, while the Max mode tackles stubborn stains in your kitchen or bathroom. The self-cleaning cycle keeps the brush roll and pipes clean without you having to touch the dirty roller



