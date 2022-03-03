Apple Event 2022: We expect "New" iPhone SE, colourful MacBooks, M2 chip and more

Apple Event 2022 for this spring has already been confirmed, and the teaser image leaves significant clues about what's to come! We expect the launch to be all about the new iPhone SE 3, Apple plans to bring a host of new Mac products, as previous rumours confirmed. Entitled "Peek Performance," it hints at the arrival of Apple's next-generation M2 chip, as well as improved performance in the base iPhone SE and iPad Air. All reveals will happen on March 8 at 11:30 pm IST.



So, if you're one of those die-hard Apple fans, you've got a lot to look forward to for the March 8 launch event. Based on all the rumours and the latest suggestions from Apple, we've compiled everything we know about these upcoming Apple products. From the iPhone SE 3 to the new MacBooks to a new iPad, there are many exciting things to expect at this event.

Apple Event 2022 releases we expect are

iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 5G



There's nothing better than the hype around the cheapest new iPhone this year and beyond. Armed with the Apple A15 chip from the iPhone 13, the new iPhone SE, despite its old iPhone 8-like design, will take on the entire army of large, well-equipped Android smartphones that have been riding the hype train. 5G for years. That said, don't be surprised if Apple pulls out its "One More Thing" card and presents us with an "all-new" iPhone SE based on the iPhone XR or the iPhone 12 Mini.

M2 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini



Yes, new MacBooks are expected to debut at the Apple Event. That teaser logo on Apple's website suggests we could be getting colourful new MacBook models similar to the 24-inch iMac model. The MacBook Air could have an entirely new design identical to the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, complete with a notch display and various colours. The 13-inch MacBook Pro could also get the latest colours and the new M2 chip. Even the Mac Mini is expected to get the chip upgrade.

Apple M2 chip



We expect Apple's new M2 chip to offer a substantial performance improvement over the current generation M1 chip. However, we need to wait and watch if Apple makes it more powerful than the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which currently power Apple's most powerful MacBook Pro models. Don't be surprised if Apple can match the performance of these chips with 12th Gen Intel and Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, but with a greater focus on battery life.

New iPad Air



The "new" iPad Air could be an update that will align with the iPhone SE 3. On the other hand, the iPad Air already got a mega update in 2020, and Apple could give it the A15 chip. Or who knows if it carries the M1 chip like the iPad Pro models!

iOS 15.4



Yes, Apple could also release the long-awaited iOS 15.4 updates that will finally give iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users the ability to unlock their iPhones via the Face ID system, even with the mask on.