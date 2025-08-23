Apple Explores Google Gemini to Power Next-Gen Siri Ahead of iPhone 17

Apple is reportedly exploring a potential partnership with Google to upgrade Siri, its voice assistant, as the iPhone 17 launch approaches. According to Bloomberg, Apple has initiated discussions about using Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence to power a major revamp of Siri, signaling a possible shift in the company’s AI strategy.

Sources familiar with the talks reveal that Apple is seeking a customized Gemini model tailored for its servers, particularly those operating on its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. Google has reportedly begun training such a model specifically for Apple. However, the discussions are still preliminary, and no final agreement has been reached.

Apple has also approached other AI leaders, including OpenAI and Anthropic, both of which are exploring ways to make AI models run securely within Apple’s ecosystem. Insiders indicate that Apple is evaluating multiple versions of Siri—some using its own large language models (LLMs) and others leveraging external AI solutions.

The revamped assistant is expected to be part of what Apple calls a “second-generation” Siri architecture. Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, recently emphasized the scale of the project.

“This has put us in a position to not just deliver what we announced, but to deliver a much bigger upgrade than that we envisioned,” Federighi said, describing the initiative as an “end-to-end revamp” designed to unlock advanced AI features, including personalization.

Personalization is central to Apple Intelligence, the company’s umbrella term for its next wave of AI-powered tools, which will debut with iOS 18. The upgraded Siri aims to evolve from a basic voice assistant into a genuinely adaptive AI companion capable of understanding users’ preferences and habits.

Initially, Apple seemed inclined to work with Anthropic, the AI startup behind the Claude chatbot. However, reports suggest that cost concerns prompted the company to explore other options. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, also entered discussions, though no final arrangements have been made.

A potential collaboration with Google is particularly notable given the companies’ complex history. Apple and Google already maintain one of tech’s largest commercial partnerships, with Google paying billions annually to remain the default search engine on Apple devices. A Siri-Gemini collaboration could deepen this connection while raising potential antitrust scrutiny.

Industry insiders caution that an LLM-powered Siri may not arrive before spring 2026, giving Apple time to ensure that the chosen model—whether internal or from a partner—delivers optimal performance. Apple’s methodical approach reflects its focus on data security, seamless functionality, and user experience.

Meanwhile, competition in generative AI is intensifying. Google, Microsoft via OpenAI, and several startups are racing to lead in AI innovation. With the upcoming Siri overhaul, Apple appears determined to bridge the gap and offer users a smarter, more personalized voice assistant experience.