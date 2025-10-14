Apple Gets Approval to Launch iPhone Air in China, Tim Cook Confirms Pre-orders from October 17

Apple has officially received regulatory clearance to introduce the iPhone Air in China, marking a significant milestone for the company’s next-generation device. The tech giant confirmed that pre-orders will open on October 17, while retail availability begins October 22 across Apple Stores and authorized resellers throughout the country.

The approval follows months of close collaboration between Apple and China’s major telecom operators—China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom—to ensure full compatibility and regulatory compliance for eSIM activation. The iPhone Air is Apple’s first eSIM-only iPhone in China, eliminating the traditional physical SIM tray and signaling a major technological shift for the local smartphone market.

“Excited to announce iPhone Air will be available next week and pre-orders start this Friday, October 17,” wrote Apple CEO Tim Cook on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Cook is expected to visit China during the launch period, with scheduled stops at Tsinghua University and meetings with local creators and developers. During his visit, Apple also announced a donation to the university, underscoring the company’s ongoing investment in China’s innovation ecosystem.

Unveiled globally earlier this year, the iPhone Air is touted as Apple’s thinnest smartphone ever, measuring just 5.6mm thick. Despite its ultra-slim design, the device retains the brand’s signature premium build quality and cutting-edge performance. The introduction of an eSIM-only model required significant adjustments by China’s telecom providers, as the transition to digital SIMs is still relatively new in the country.

While Apple’s move to eSIM-only models has been smooth in international markets, China posed unique regulatory challenges. The government mandated that telecom operators complete a comprehensive testing and certification process before granting final approval. With the green signal now secured, all three state-owned carriers are preparing for a nationwide rollout of eSIM services, ensuring users can seamlessly activate their new devices.

Priced at 7,999 yuan (approximately ₹91,000), the iPhone Air positions itself as a premium addition to Apple’s Chinese lineup, sitting alongside the iPhone 17 Pro models. Analysts suggest that Apple’s decision to bring the iPhone Air to China could strengthen its competitive edge in one of the world’s most crucial smartphone markets, particularly as the company continues to face strong domestic rivals like Huawei and Xiaomi.

Beyond the iPhone Air, Apple is gearing up for additional product launches in China later this year. Updated versions of the iPad Pro and Vision Pro are reportedly in the pipeline, reflecting the company’s broader strategy to deepen its product ecosystem in the region.

With pre-orders set to open this Friday and excitement building among Chinese consumers, Apple’s latest move marks not only a new chapter for the iPhone lineup but also a strategic leap toward a fully digital mobile future.