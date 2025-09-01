Apple May Remove SIM Card Slot in iPhone 17 Series, India Could See Mixed Models

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated launch event on September 9, where the company will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup. Alongside the usual hardware and design upgrades, one of the biggest talking points ahead of the launch is whether the iPhone 17 series will finally ditch the physical SIM card slot in favour of eSIM-only models.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is preparing to eliminate the SIM tray from all iPhone 17 models sold across the European Union (EU). This means users in countries such as Germany, France, and Spain will only be able to use eSIMs. To support this transition, the Cupertino giant has reportedly asked its authorized retailers in the EU to undergo training on eSIM usage and troubleshooting through its SEED app — a training platform widely used for Apple employees and retail partners.

Interestingly, this change may not be limited to Europe. The same training rollout across other regions has sparked speculation that Apple could expand eSIM-only models to more countries.

In India, iPhones have supported eSIM technology for several years, but Apple has continued to offer physical SIM trays to give consumers flexibility. That might change with the iPhone 17 series. Rumors suggest that at least one model — the iPhone 17 Air — could entirely forgo the SIM tray in all regions. The Air is expected to feature an ultra-thin design, and removing the slot could help Apple save internal space. If true, this would make the iPhone 17 Air the first iPhone in India without a physical SIM slot.

However, there is still hope for users who prefer the traditional SIM card. Leaks around the iPhone 17 Pro battery design revealed two distinct versions: one standard battery likely meant for eSIM-only models, and another smaller battery that seemed to leave space for a SIM tray. Tipster Majin Bu claimed that the smaller battery variant is intended for select markets, including China — and potentially India. If accurate, Apple could release iPhone 17 models in India with at least one SIM slot, ensuring that the transition to eSIM-only is gradual rather than immediate.

For Apple, the shift toward eSIMs is part of a broader push toward convenience and security. eSIMs eliminate the need to handle tiny physical cards, make it easier to switch carriers, and can be deactivated instantly if a phone is stolen. Still, the technology isn’t without drawbacks. Setting up an eSIM can be more complex than inserting a physical SIM, particularly when switching devices.

While Apple has yet to confirm any details, the iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be a turning point for how users connect to mobile networks. If reports hold true, India may become one of the few regions where consumers still get the choice between eSIMs and physical SIMs — at least for a little while longer.