Apple Security Alert: Critical Vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & More – Update Now

Apple users in India have received an urgent security warning from the Indian government’s nodal security agency, CERT-In.

Issued on November 7, 2024, the alert carries a high severity rating and highlights a critical vulnerability affecting several Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and others.

What The Alert Says:

The security flaw impacts several Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. CERT-In's alert highlights multiple vulnerabilities in Apple's software, affecting devices running various versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, visionOS, and Safari.

The risks associated with these vulnerabilities are significant. They include:

- Unauthorised access to sensitive user information

- Potential denial of service (DoS) attacks

- Data manipulation risks

- Information leakage

Apple has identified and addressed these vulnerabilities in recent software updates, which are crucial to protect users from security breaches.

Which Devices Are Affected?

The security flaw impacts Apple devices running the following software versions:

- iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 18.1

- iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.7.1

- macOS Sequoia versions prior to 15.1

- macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7.1

- macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7.1

- watchOS versions prior to 11.1

- tvOS versions prior to 18.1

- visionOS versions prior to 2.1

- Safari versions prior to 18.1

Impact on Devices:

This vulnerability affects a wide range of devices, including:

- iPhone 16 series

- Vision Pro headset

- iPad and iPad Pro models

- Older iPhone models like iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

- Apple TV and Apple Watch users are also at risk.

How to Secure Your Device:

Apple strongly advises users to update their devices to the latest software version immediately to avoid security risks. To update your device, follow these steps:

1. Open Settings

2. Go to General

3. Select Software Update

4. Check for updates and install the latest version