Apple Starts Alerting Users About Siri Lawsuit Settlement Worth $95 Million

Apple has begun informing users about the process for claiming compensation in the recently announced $95 million Siri lawsuit settlement. This settlement stems from allegations that Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, recorded private conversations without user consent—an accusation the company denies despite agreeing to the payout.

According to a report from AppleInsider, the tech giant has started sending out emails titled “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement” to users who may be eligible to receive part of the settlement. Based on Apple's records, the email states that recipients are likely part of the settlement class and may be entitled to compensation.

To qualify, individuals must have purchased or owned a Siri-enabled device in the U.S. between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, and believe that Siri may have recorded their private conversations without permission.

Eligible users can claim up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, for a maximum of five devices, potentially receiving up to $100. However, the final payout may be lower depending on how many people file claims.

The deadline to submit a claim is July 2, 2025. Users can file claims either online or by mail. Those who received the email will find a Claim ID and Confirmation Code, which are necessary for submission. Users who didn’t receive a code but believe they qualify can still apply by following the alternate instructions provided in the settlement notice. There is also an option to object to or opt out of the settlement by the same July 2 deadline.

The final court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for August 1, 2025. While Apple has agreed to the financial terms, it continues to deny any wrongdoing. The official notice emphasises that the settlement does not represent an admission of guilt by the company.

This case highlights growing concerns about digital privacy and how tech companies handle sensitive user data, especially when powered by AI and voice recognition technologies.