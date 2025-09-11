Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 Debut With 5G in India, But Airtel Users Left Out

Apple’s September 9 “Awe Dropping” event introduced a refreshed lineup of smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3. While these devices pack meaningful upgrades, the headline feature is the addition of 5G connectivity, making them the first Apple Watches to step into next-generation networks.

However, there’s a caveat for Indian buyers. At launch, 5G support is exclusive to Jio users, leaving Airtel subscribers with access only to 4G for now. Apple has not shared a timeline for Airtel compatibility, even though the operator already offers 5G for iPhones.

Where Apple Watch 5G Works

Apple confirmed that its new watches will support 5G in select regions and with partner carriers. The supported markets include the US, UK, India, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, UAE, China, and parts of Europe and Africa.

In India, only Reliance Jio makes the cut at launch. The carrier list globally features big names such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in the US; EE and Three in the UK; SoftBank, NTT Docomo, and au in Japan; as well as Singtel and M1 in Singapore. Meanwhile, carriers like Zain and du will bring the service to the Middle East and Africa.

Countries Missing Out

Not every region will experience 5G on Apple’s new watches immediately. Markets such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia will be limited to 4G connectivity, alongside several parts of Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Apple Watch Series 11 — What’s New

The Apple Watch Series 11 has been given practical new tools for health and lifestyle. For the first time, the device includes a hypertension monitor that can track high blood pressure levels. Sleep monitoring also gets an upgrade with a personalized sleep score, offering insights into rest quality.

Durability has been improved with enhanced screen protection, while 5G support boosts connectivity. Internally, however, Apple sticks with the S10 chip carried over from its predecessor. The Series 11 is priced at ₹46,900 in India and $399 in the US.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 — Bigger and Smarter

Apple’s most premium wearable, the Watch Ultra 3, also makes headlines with satellite connectivity. This feature ensures users can send messages or raise emergency alerts even in remote areas where cellular networks fail.

The device sports a larger LTPO3 LED display for sharper visuals and energy efficiency. Battery life is another standout: Apple claims 42 hours on normal use, which can be stretched to 72 hours in low-power mode. Like the Series 11, the Ultra 3 also includes hypertension tracking and sleep scoring.

In India, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at ₹89,900, while in the US, it is priced at $799.

With these launches, Apple has redefined the role of its smartwatch, combining health tracking, next-gen connectivity, and safety features. But for Indian users, the excitement comes with a limitation — Jio customers are in, Airtel users are left waiting.