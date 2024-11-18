Apple’s Lightning-to-3.5mm Headphone Adapter May Be Discontinued

Apple’s iconic Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone adapter looks to be heading towards retirement. According to MacRumors, the adapter is now sold out at Apple’s online store in the US and many other countries. However, it remains available in select regions, including France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Introduced 2016 alongside the iPhone 7, the Lightning adapter helped users transition after Apple controversially removed the headphone jack. Earlier, it was included with new iPhones. Still, it was discontinued as a bundled accessory with the iPhone XS in 2018, leaving users to buy it separately or switch to other options like Lightning EarPods or AirPods.

This development aligns with Apple’s shift from Lightning to USB-C, solidified by the iPhone 15 lineup’s adoption of the universal standard. Over time, Apple’s Lightning product range has diminished, leaving behind a few cables and adapters, including the special audio cable for AirPods Max.

In a related update, Apple’s Lightning-to-VGA adapter also appears unavailable in the US store. This change marks the gradual sunset of Lightning accessories, further nudging customers toward USB-C and wireless audio options as Apple modernizes its ecosystem.