Biden applauds India's space milestones; India and US may send astronauts to ISS

The Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions were a huge success for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). India and the United States have joined forces in an exciting partnership to send Indian astronauts to space in 2024. Yes, India and the United States are coming together to explore space. PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden made this exciting announcement after meeting during the G20 summit. They said India's space agency, ISRO, and NASA, the American space agency, are discussing working together to visit the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. They are also figuring out how to cooperate to send people to space. , and they plan to finalize their plan by the end of 2023.

But that is not all. India and the United States will also work together to protect the planet and the objects we send into space, such as satellites. They want to monitor asteroids and objects approaching Earth and ensure they don't cause catastrophes. According to the WION report, the United States will even help India track these objects through the Minor Planet Center.

Biden applauds India's space milestones

President Biden also had good words for India. He congratulated Prime Minister Modi and all the scientists and engineers of ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. He also hailed the launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1. It seems like everyone is working well together.

A vision for space exploration

During their last meeting in the US, the two leaders decided that NASA and ISRO should devise a plan for people to visit space together by the end of 2023. They were excited about it then and are now even more about it. They are also happy about a satellite called Nisar, which will be launched from India in 2024 and will help us learn more about our planet.

President Biden also liked that India signed something called the Artemis Accords. These agreements try to explore space for the benefit of all inhabitants of Earth. So, it's not just about going to space; it's about making the space work for all of us. That is very beautiful.