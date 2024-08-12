Buy iPhone 15 for Rs 14,401 Less on Flipkart: Here's How

As the iPhone 16 series is set to launch next month in September, those looking for a great deal on an iPhone might want to consider the iPhone 15, now available on Flipkart at a significantly reduced price. With the right bank offers, you can snag this powerful device for as low as Rs 63,000.

How the Deal Works:

Currently, the iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 65,499 on Flipkart, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. However, if you hold an ICICI Bank card, you can further reduce the cost by taking advantage of the available offers. For instance, ICICI Bank cardholders can get a discount of up to Rs 1,800 on cardless EMI transactions, bringing the price down to Rs 63,699. Additionally, there’s an extra Rs 1,000 off for those opting for cardless EMI, making the deal even sweeter. These offers are exclusive to ICICI Bank card users. Moreover, if you have an old iPhone to exchange, you could get up to Rs 55,000 off by trading in your device, making this an even more affordable option.

iPhone 15: Specifications

The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch display and is available in five vibrant colours: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. While it retains the design of its predecessor, the iPhone 14, it introduces the Dynamic Island notch, a feature that was popularized with the iPhone 14 Pro models.

On the camera front, the iPhone 15 offers a substantial upgrade with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, delivering enhanced low-light photography and stunning portrait shots. Apple has also made bold claims about its battery life, stating that the iPhone 15 offers "all-day battery life." Recent reports suggest that its battery performance exceeds initial expectations, now rated to endure 1,000 charging cycles while maintaining 80 per cent battery health, doubling the previously promised 500 cycles.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the A15 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The A16 chip, initially introduced in last year’s Pro models, is known for its exceptional performance.

Another significant change in the iPhone 15 is the switch to a USB Type-C charging port, signalling the end of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port and aligning with the more universally accepted USB Type-C standard.

In summary, if you've been eyeing the iPhone 15, now is the perfect time to purchase it. With Flipkart's current offers, you can enjoy substantial savings while still getting your hands on one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.