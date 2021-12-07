December 7 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 7, 2021. Let's begin...

Mitto AG Managing OTPs for Google, Twitter, and WhatsApp Involved in Spying: Report

The Swiss company Mitto AG that helped tech giants like Google, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Telegram with OTP services, is now in the middle of the global spy business.

Oppo Android 12 update release starts from mid-December 2021; Find Details

Oppo Android 12 update schedule: Android 12 update is coming for Reno and F series devices. Here are all the details.

Samsung combines consumer electronics and mobile businesses

Samsung Electronics has announced an internal reorganization of its businesses with several leadership changes. Two new CEOs announced

PUBG New State - December Update Brings New Cars, Weapons, Survivor Pass Vol 2

PUBG New State - December Update: Players can expect to see new weapons, cars, various upgrades, and the Survivor Pass Vol 2. PUBG New State December Update brings a host of changes and new content, find out.

Google rolls out an update for its Pixel Buds A-series

Google rolls out an update for its Pixel Buds A-Series wireless headphones, which will add a bass slider, a volume offset setting for better bass and treble response at low volumes, and a nice connectivity upgrade (via from Droid-Life).

Jeff Bezos' Earth Fund dedicates another $ 443 million to climate justice and conservation

Activists have urged Bezos to prioritize climate justice. On Monday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced the latest round of grants from his Earth Fund - $ 443 million to be spent primarily on land conservation and restoration and efforts to reduce environmental burdens on underserved communities.

Sony cameras are getting difficult to buy due to chip shortage

The global chip shortage has taken another camera in Sony's line. But, unfortunately, the same can be said for digital cameras as a whole.



