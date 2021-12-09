December 9 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 9, 2021. Let's begin...

Top 10 Google Searches Made by Indians Across all Categories in 2021

A full list of the top 2021 Google searches in India has been published. Check out the list of top Google searches in India here.

More than 40 million people leaked health information this year

More than 40 million people in the United States had their personal health information exposed in data breaches this year. Hacks and thefts of health data increased in 2021.

iPhone 14 to bid goodbye to the notch next year

Next year, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to go for the perforated cutout design, saying goodbye to the notch. As with all of Apple's "new" features, it's the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that will remove the notch.

Twitter confirms that its "Project Guardian" watches today's main character

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter's secretive "Project Guardian" aims to protect controversial characters and users with a large following from an onslaught of trolls and enemies. However, project Guardian protection can be fleeting.

Apple and Hyatt begin implementing hotel keys in Apple Wallet

Apple has partnered with Hyatt to give few hotel guests the ability to store their room keys in their Apple Wallets. Currently, there are only six participating hotels.

PUBG New State Under Maintenance Today: How To Update The Game

PUBG New State servers will be down on Thursday due to maintenance activity. PUBG New State update will be available after the maintenance.

Google releases first beta version of Android 12L for big-screen devices

Google has announced that its Android 12L update, designed to give its operating system a better experience on tablets and large folding phones, is receiving its first beta version today. However, it will take a while before you can use the functions.



