Dell XPS 13 Plus is here; price and specifications details

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing laptop in the country: the XPS 13 Plus. Unveiled earlier this year at CES 2022, the Dell XPS 13 Plus offers the comfort of a traditional 13-inch laptop but with a new futuristic design that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. Only one model is coming to India, and you have a choice between two Intel processors. It will be difficult for you if you just decided to get the new Apple MacBook Air 2022 with the M2 chip.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Price details

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is the only model and size you'll get in India right now. The entry-level variant of the laptop with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor and 512GB SSD storage will set you back at Rs. 1,59,990. Whereas the high-end variant with Core i7-1260P processor and 1TB storage will set you back Rs. 1,79,990. Dell only sells the XPS 13 Plus in India in the silver colour variant. Dell XPS 13 Plus launched in India

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a 28W 12th Gen Intel Core processor, offering a choice between a Core i5 and Core i7 processor. Larger fans promise 55 percent better airflow for cooling, while the Express Charge feature allows the laptop to charge its battery to 80 percent in less than an hour. The new XPS 13 Plus comes with streamlined yet modern interiors made from CNC-machined aluminium and glass for looks and durability. The interiors match the tone on tone with the exterior finish.

The laptop features a new row of capacitive touch features that allow the user to easily switch between media and function keys. Dell has also designed a keyboard with larger keys, called the Zero-Lattice Keyboard, which is said to be comfortable, smooth, and efficient with every key press. The laptop also features a clear glass touchpad that uses force haptics for feedback, just like Apple MacBook models.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus also has an InfinityEdge display with a UHD+ screen and EyeSafe technology to reduce harmful blue light and keep colours vivid. There's a new quad-speaker setup on the laptop, with the two upward-facing speakers hidden under the keyboard while the downward-facing speakers are in the base.



