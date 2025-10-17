Diwali 2025: Festive Offers on Smart TVs to Brighten Your Diwali

This Diwali, elevate your home entertainment with the perfect blend of innovation and celebration. From sleek Google TVs to stunning QLED displays, these smart TVs bring exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and effortless connectivity—all at festive prices that make upgrading your living room a joy. Explore these limited-time deals on Wobble, Acer, and Black+Decker smart TVs, and bring home the brilliance of next-gen viewing this festive season.

1. Wobble UD Series Google TV





Experience stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals with Dolby Audio and a Zero Edge design that enhances every frame. The Wobble UD Series, powered by the Nova-Gen XRT processor with 2GB RAM and dual-band Wi-Fi, ensures smooth, vivid streaming—perfect for movie nights and festive family binges alike. Available Sizes: 32”, 43”, 50”, 55” -Festive Price Starts At: ₹11,999.

2. Wobble QD Series QLED Google TV





Enjoy cinematic brilliance with the Wobble QD Series featuring a 4K Ultra HD QLED display, HDR10+HLG, and a 178° wide viewing angle. With Dolby Audio, a 64-bit Quad-Core processor, and built-in Chromecast, it’s designed for immersive entertainment and seamless smart performance. Available Sizes: 43”, 50”, 55” - Festive Price Starts At: ₹21,999

3. Acer V Pro Series QLED Google TV





Bring home the vibrant brilliance of QLED with the Acer V Pro Series. Equipped with Google TV and Chromecast built-in, it offers 4K clarity, voice-enabled navigation, and high-output Dolby Audio. Its elegant design and next-gen performance make it a festive essential for any entertainment lover. Available Sizes: 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”; Festive Price Starts At: ₹12,999.

4. Acer G Plus Series Google TV





Redefine your viewing experience with the Acer G Plus Series featuring a 4K Ultra HD display and AI-integrated Google TV interface. With quick access to all your favorite streaming platforms, it delivers vivid color, smooth navigation, and premium entertainment—tailored for the festive season. Available Sizes: 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”, 65” - Festive Price Starts At: ₹9,999.

5. Black+Decker A1 Series Google TV









Add a modern touch to your living space with the Black+Decker A1 Series Smart TV. Featuring HDR10 visuals, Dolby Audio, and Android 14-powered Google TV, it offers vibrant performance and seamless smart connectivity. With dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, and a voice remote, this TV is designed for those who love convenience with style. Available Sizes: 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”; Festive Price Starts At: ₹9,999.

