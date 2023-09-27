Flipkart Big Billion Days: Nothing Phone (1) to cost under Rs 25,000

Looking for a mid-range bankable phone under Rs 25,000? You might get the Nothing Phone (1) for the same price range. Is it possible? The Phone will be priced under Rs 25,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. The sale is ready to begin in October. Although Flipkart has yet to reveal the exact date, it is speculated that the Flipkart sale will start on October 4.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma's Twitter post, the Nothing Phone (1) price will be reduced to Rs 23,000. It is still being determined if the discounted price includes a bank offer or if the company offers a flat discount over the Phone. That can only be confirmed when we get closer to the day the sale is activated.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

Featuring a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, the Nothing Phone packs a punch in terms of features. It features haptic touch motors for better user interaction, supports HDR10+ for vivid images, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back panels. This display promises a delightful visual experience for users.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC, a robust processor that guarantees perfect performance, powers this smartphone. Coupled with 12GB of RAM, it can easily handle demanding apps and multitask. In addition, the device offers ample storage space with options of 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage to meet the different needs of users. Unfortunately, there is no provision for expandable storage.

One of the notable features of the Nothing Phone is its 4500 mAh battery, which ensures that you can go about your day without constantly searching for a charger. Additionally, it supports 33W fast charging, which can quickly recharge the battery when needed. However, it is essential to note that the charger is not included in the package, reflecting a trend in the industry where manufacturers reduce environmental impact by omitting accessories.

The smartphone is available in three different variants, offering consumers options based on their preferences. These variants include 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage and a top-end option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Users can select the configuration that best suits their storage and performance requirements.



