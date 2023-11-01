Flipkart Big Diwali sale has been announced, and the company has revealed that the sale will take place on November 2. The latest Flipkart sale will start a day early for Flipkart Plus members, and one will be able to access it on November 1. During the sale period, Flipkart has revealed the offers on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Motorola Edge 40 and other phones. The new Diwali sale will continue until November 11, so consumers will have plenty of time to decide which phone they want to buy at a discounted price. Here are the details.



Flipkart Big Diwali sale to start on November 2: Deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

The iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 49,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, which will be lower than Rs 61,999. Flipkart says the price will drop to Rs 54,999 without any term, and there will be an additional bank discount offer of Rs 4,000 and an additional discount of Rs 1,000 if you also apply for an exchange offer. These offers will bring the price down to Rs 49,999. Even if you don't claim the trade-in offer, you'll get the iPhone at a lower price. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus will cost Rs 59,999.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will also receive a huge discount, according to Flipkart's Big Diwali sales page. The device will effectively cost Rs 9,990 during the sale period. The C51 will go on sale at a more affordable price of Rs 7,999. The price of the Motorola Edge 40 and Nothing Phone (2) will effectively drop to Rs 25,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. The Vivo T2 Pro will be on sale for Rs 21,999, which includes a bank offer. The Poco X5 Pro will also be sold at a lower price, and the sale offers will effectively bring the price down to Rs 18,499.

The sale listing also claims that the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be effectively priced at Rs 14,999, while the Pixel 7a will cost Rs 31,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale with discount offers. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo and other phones will also receive some discounts on the platform. People can wait until 12 a.m. today to check all the offers, or stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the updates.