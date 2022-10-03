Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: October 5th to 8th; Find details

The Walmart-owned company has announced the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 dates. Flipkart's next big holiday season sale will start on October 5th and open until October 8th. If you missed Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale last month, the upcoming Big Dussehra sale would be an excellent opportunity to grab similar discounts and combo deals. The Flipkart sale will offer an instant 10 per cent discount to HDFC Bank cardholders and easy EMI deals for Flipkart Pay Later users.



When will the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 start?

As we mentioned earlier, Flipkart's big Dussehra sale is scheduled for October 5-8 this year. The holiday season sale will open early for Flipkart Plus members on October 4th.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: What to Expect

Flipkart started teasing some upcoming deals ahead of its special Dussehra sale. The sale promises to offer huge discounts on best-selling mobile phones. Flipkart is also promising discounts worth up to 80 per cent on electronics. In addition, TVs and appliances will be presented at discount prices of up to 75 per cent during the sale. You can also look forward to swap deals and bundled payments during the upcoming Dussehra Grand Sale 2022.

As for smartphones, the Flipkart sale will bring discounts on Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi, and Motorola smartphones. The sale will include trade-in offers and no-cost EMI payment options for those looking to upgrade. If you use Flipkart's buy now pay later payment method, you will be eligible for a gift voucher worth Rs. 500.

Flipkart will also bundle its mobile protection plans with selected mobile phones, available at prices starting from Rs. 199 during the upcoming Dussehra Grand Sale 2022. You can expect Flipkart to reveal discounted prices in the days leading up to its upcoming festive season sale.

If you are planning to shop for electronics, Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will bring discounts and combo deals on laptops, webcams, wearables, speakers, headphones, and other electronics. Flipkart's teaser page mentions tablet discounts worth up to 50 per cent during the sale. Flipkart is also teasing upcoming deals on printers, monitors, projectors, and other accessories.