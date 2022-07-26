Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Grab upto 75% discount on these 4 smart TVs

Walmart-owned E-commerce platform Flipkart is back with its popular Big Saving Days, which started on 23rd July 2022 and will be live till 27th July 2022.

As a part of its special 5 days sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on German-rooted brands Blaupunkt Smart TVs, MI, Toshiba and Philips, ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches. The e-commerce website has collaborated with many banks like Axis, Kotak, Citi, and RBL to offer an additional 10% instant discount on their debit and credit cards. Customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and exchange offers. Flipkart Plus customers will likely get early access to offers and discount deals. The company will also host fresh deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm during the sale and grab discounts upto 75%.

1) Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K Android TV, Price – Rs 31,999

This amazing and budget-friendly Blaupunkt 50-inch Tv has a 4K (3840 X 2160) resolution and display, including LED-IPS 60Hz Panel. It has got 500 nits brightness for a crystal clear view. The major highlight of this TV is its Bezel-less design for a truly immersive feeling. This television has stunning DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers with 60W speaker output. Adding up to the specifications, it has 2GB RAM & 8GB ROM. Watch your favourite movies and web series on exciting platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, Voot, etc. Making it much easier for people, the TV has the latest Android 10 with I-built Chromecast & Apple Airplay, along with it has Google Assistant-enabled in the remote, allowing the viewers to access more than 6000+ apps, including Google Play Store. It also has Dual-band Wi-Fi that supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, 3 HDMI, and 3 USB ports. To make it more sensible to buy, it has 1 year of comprehensive warranty + 6 months warranty on Accessories.

2) Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV, Price–Rs. 38,999

Talking about this Chinese company, it has been ruling over the Indian Market. Now enjoy all your favourite platforms on this TV which has a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It has a viewing angle of 178 Degrees. It has 3 HDML ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top box, and Blu-ray Players, along it has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0. Undoubtedly, this TV won't disappoint you. It has Android TV 10 with PatchWall - Kids Mode that contains Parental Lock. It has Supporting Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar that are a must for your entertainment. To our surprise, it has a 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and a Vivid Picture Engine. This MI TV gives you 1 year of comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase

3) Philips 126 cm (50 inches) 6600 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV, Price–Rs. 39,990

With the utmost advancement in technology, this idiot box by Philips gives you a 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display and resolution. To make the connectivity much more suitable for the user, it has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray player, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives, and other USB devices. When we talk about sound, it has cinematic vision and sound with 20 Watts output, Dolby Atmos giving you clear audio from full-range speakers. This TV provides complete comfort with just one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. It has amazing options like Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The display is as clear as crystal with HDR10+ support, containing Dolby Vision. The look is a borderless design, with less bezel, giving wider scenes. It is Slim with refined stands that communicate lightness. This smart tv with built-in wifi gives you a 2-year comprehensive warranty from the date of purchase.

4) Toshiba 126 cm (50 inches) Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, Price – Rs. 34,990

Toshiba offers a 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display and high-resolution TV at this affordable price. It has a powerful 30 Watts Output sound and has a Multi-Channel Surround Sound for the best sound experience. In accordance, it has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, gaming console, etc, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, Bluetooth, screen mirroring, and a Stylish Voice Remote. This TV includes the exact smart features which you would want. It has VIDAA OS, designed specifically for Televisions: Fast, Simple & Easy, Customizable, built-in Alexa, voice remote, App Store, Netflix, Prime Video, Yupp TV, Hungama & more. For the appropriate vision, it has Dolby Vision HDR with Ultra Dimming facility HDR10, HLG, and super contrast Booster. This TV givesa1-year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.