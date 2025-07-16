Google Offers Free AI Pro Plan to Indian Students: Access Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3, and 2TB Storage

In an effort to boost education and innovation, Google is offering a free 12-month subscription to its premium AI Pro plan, valued at ₹19,500, exclusively to eligible college students in India. This limited-time offer is tailored to support students in academic learning, research, creativity, and skill development.

The AI Pro subscription grants access to some of Google’s most advanced tools, including the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, Veo 3 for video generation, and 2TB of cloud storage for assignments and media files. Additionally, students will benefit from AI-powered features integrated into popular Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more.

Key Features of Google AI Pro Plan:

Homework Help & Exam Prep : Use AI to analyse textbooks up to 1,500 pages and get assistance with tough concepts.

: Use AI to analyse textbooks up to 1,500 pages and get assistance with tough concepts. Writing Assistant : Generate essay drafts, refine content, and structure ideas seamlessly.

: Generate essay drafts, refine content, and structure ideas seamlessly. Video Generation : Convert text and images into short-form videos with the Veo 3 AI model.

: Convert text and images into short-form videos with the Veo 3 AI model. NotebookLM : Gain enhanced research tools, including better document and audio summarization.

: Gain enhanced research tools, including better document and audio summarization. Gemini Integration : Access real-time AI help across Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and other apps.

: Access real-time AI help across Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and other apps. Cloud Storage: Secure 2TB of space via Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the free AI Pro plan, students must:

Be 18 years or older

Reside in India

Have a personal Google Account (supervised accounts not eligible)

Provide a valid student ID or proof of enrollment

Not be on an active or higher-tier Google One subscription

Add a valid payment method to their Google Payments account (required for post-trial billing)

How to Claim the Offer:

Visit the Google One student offer page Enter your full name, institution name, and date of birth Submit verification documents if prompted Once verified, activate the AI Pro plan via the Google Play Store

Important Note:

This offer is valid only until September 15, 2025.

The subscription will auto-renew at standard rates after one year unless manually cancelled before the trial ends.

By rolling out this initiative, Google aims to empower students with cutting-edge tools to enhance their academic journey and foster creativity across disciplines.