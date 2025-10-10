Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers, and Key Highlights

Google has officially expanded its Pixel lineup in India with the launch of two new devices — the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel Buds 2a. Following the successful debut of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, which impressed users with their seamless Android experience, vibrant display, and exceptional cameras, Google’s latest releases aim to strengthen its foothold in India’s premium tech market.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold continues the company’s tradition of pushing the boundaries of smartphone design. While the overall aesthetics remain familiar, the new foldable introduces notable upgrades under the hood. At its core lies the Tensor G5 chipset, which promises enhanced performance and energy efficiency. The redesigned gear-less hinge makes the device sturdier and smoother to operate, addressing durability concerns seen in earlier foldable phones.

Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers deep integration with Gemini AI, Google’s advanced artificial intelligence suite. This combination is expected to provide a smarter, more adaptive experience for users — from predictive task management to enhanced photo editing and real-time translation.

Adding more value for tech enthusiasts, Google has announced an attractive offer — buyers of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will receive a free one-year subscription to Gemini AI Pro, which is worth nearly Rs 20,000. This is a significant incentive, especially for users who actively explore AI-powered features.

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in India at Rs 1,72,999 for the 256GB variant, which is the only configuration currently on sale. For those looking to save more, Google has rolled out a few additional offers. Customers purchasing the device through HDFC Bank cards can avail of a Rs 10,000 cashback. Moreover, users trading in an older Pixel phone are eligible for a special exchange bonus, further bringing down the effective cost.

Interestingly, Google has begun selling its Pixel products directly through the Made by Google website, giving Indian customers a more streamlined buying experience.

Alongside the foldable, Google also launched the Pixel Buds 2a, priced at Rs 12,999. The new earbuds inherit much of the design and performance DNA from the high-end Pixel Buds 2 Pro but at a more affordable price point. Available in Iris and Hazel colours, the Buds 2a are powered by the Tensor A1 chip and come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), hands-free Gemini support, and IP54 water resistance. Users can expect up to 7 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, extending to 20 hours with the charging case.

With this launch, Google is clearly betting big on AI-powered premium hardware. Both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a are designed to blend cutting-edge performance with intuitive intelligence — a direction that reflects Google’s evolving vision for the Android ecosystem.