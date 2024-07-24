Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Leaks Reveal iPhone-Like Design: What to Expect

As the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series approaches, leaks and rumours are flooding in, offering glimpses of what's to come. Among the latest reveals, a video leak has surfaced, showcasing the design of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This new addition to the Pixel lineup bears a resemblance to the Pixel 8a, sparking interest and comparisons.

The Pixel 9 series is rumoured to include four variants: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, this lineup suggests Google's first foray into the foldable phone market in India. However, it's the Pixel 9 Pro XL that's drawing significant attention thanks to a video shared by TikTok user @pixo_unpacking. The video highlights the design similarities between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8a, particularly their matte black finishes and glossy side rails.

Unlike the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features more rounded corners and flat side rails, reminiscent of Apple's iPhone design. One notable design tweak is in the camera bar: the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a matte finish that stops short of the phone's edges, creating a distinct look compared to previous models.

This video has sparked some confusion and curiosity among tech enthusiasts. Initial reports suggested that the Pixel 9 Pro XL would be slightly larger than the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the leaked video shows that the size difference might not be as significant as expected. This raises questions about whether Google is intentionally keeping the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL similar in size or if the video only offers a limited perspective.

Naming Convention Changes?

There's also speculation that Google might be revising its naming conventions to align more closely with Apple's iPhone lineup. This could mean the introduction of four distinct models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If these rumours hold true, the Pixel 9 series will feature an additional model compared to the previous year's lineup.

Under this new naming scheme:

- The Pixel 9 would potentially serve as a more affordable option, similar to Apple's base iPhone models.

- The Pixel 8 Pro would be succeeded by the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

- The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be a rebranded version of the previous Pixel Fold.

This speculation suggests that Google is aiming to diversify its offerings, providing options that cater to different market segments, including those seeking foldable technology. It also hints at a broader strategy to make the Pixel brand more competitive and appealing to a wider audience. However, it's important to take these leaks and rumours with a grain of caution. The information circulating may not entirely reflect Google's final product lineup. The tech world is abuzz with excitement and speculation, and Google's official announcement will ultimately clarify the specifics.

In summary, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to the Pixel family, with design elements that could appeal to both Android and iPhone users. As we await the official launch, these leaks provide a tantalizing glimpse into Google's plans, hinting at a broader and more versatile product lineup that could include new form factors and designs.