Google TV Faces Layoffs as AI and YouTube Take Strategic Priority

Google is undergoing another round of job cuts, this time targeting its Google TV division. As the tech giant pivots its focus more aggressively toward artificial intelligence and major upgrades to YouTube, it has reportedly let go of around 25 percent of the staff working on its television platform.

A report from The Information suggests the reduction affects approximately 75 roles, based on estimates that the original Google TV team had nearly 300 employees. In addition to workforce cuts, the division is also facing a 10 percent budget reduction, further signaling Google's strategic shift.

These internal changes come as Google gears up to integrate its Gemini AI into the Google TV platform later this year. The AI is expected to bring smarter, more natural voice interactions to smart TVs, enhancing user experience with assistant-like features.

Despite these layoffs, Google still considers television a vital part of the smart home ecosystem. The company has reaffirmed plans to modernize TV usage, making it more intuitive and AI-integrated. However, the budget and staffing cuts may impact the speed and scope of future updates.

Google TV powers a wide range of smart televisions, including those by TCL and Hisense, and serves as the OS for Chromecast devices. With a leaner team and tighter funds, it remains to be seen whether Google can maintain its current development momentum.

Some industry watchers believe this restructuring also reflects a broader push toward YouTube’s evolution. Google is said to be working on a significant redesign of the platform, aiming to make it resemble a premium streaming service akin to Netflix or Disney+. The shift toward more paid content is seen as a revenue-driven strategy for the company.

Meanwhile, Google’s internal policies continue to evolve. In April, CNBC reported that remote employees were told to return to physical offices at least three times a week or face possible job loss. The company believes that in-person collaboration is key to driving innovation — a stance that appears aligned with its current focus on new technologies.

While Google TV faces uncertainty in the short term, reports suggest selective hiring may continue in specific regions as the company realigns its resources around emerging priorities.