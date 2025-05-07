Google’s New AI Feature ‘Simplify’ Now Available for iPhone Users

Google has officially launched a new AI-powered feature for iPhone users called Simplify, designed to make reading and understanding complex online content significantly easier. The tool, integrated directly into the Google app, uses the company’s Gemini AI technology to transform dense, technical language into plain, readable explanations—without the need to switch tabs or leave the website.

According to Google, early users found the simplified versions of text “significantly more helpful than the original complex text,” although the company acknowledges that its research “has limitations” and that “ongoing vigilance” is essential to ensure accuracy.

Developed by Google Research, Simplify aims to provide quick, reliable summaries that maintain key information while making dense language accessible for everyday readers. With a strong focus on user experience, the feature encourages iPhone users to stay within the Google ecosystem when trying to decode complicated topics, potentially steering them away from third-party AI services like ChatGPT.

How Simplify Works

To activate Simplify, users browsing in the Google app simply need to highlight any portion of text, after which a Simplify icon will appear. Tapping it instantly generates a clearer, more reader-friendly version of the selected passage.

A real-world example shared by Google illustrates its capability. For instance, a sentence such as:

“The economic ramifications of quantitative easing manifest through intricate shifts in bond yields, liquidity injections, and asset price distortions.”

Would be simplified to:

“Quantitative easing affects the economy by lowering interest rates, increasing money supply, and changing the prices of financial assets.”

The tool is currently rolling out in phases for iOS, so it may take some time to reach all users. As of now, Google has not confirmed whether an Android version is on the way. With Simplify, Google is offering a more accessible AI solution for users who frequently engage with dense, technical, or scientific content online.