Humanoid Robot Sets World Record With 106 km Autonomous Walk in China

A humanoid robot in China has achieved a remarkable milestone, setting a new Guinness World Record after completing a 106.286-kilometre walk entirely on its own. The Agibot A2, designed by a team of Chinese engineers, covered the distance from Suzhou to Shanghai over the course of three days, marking an unprecedented feat in the world of robotics.

Between November 10 and 13, the commercial humanoid model made its way across highways, city lanes, and bustling public areas before reaching the iconic Bund waterfront in Shanghai. The journey put the robot’s balance, navigation, and endurance to a real-world test—one that it passed without any human intervention.

Months of preparation led up to this achievement. According to the Guinness World Records website, the engineering team spent April and May 2025 refining the robot’s stability and performance. “The AgiBot A2 robot was optimised between April and May 2025 to avoid falling during hundreds of hours of continuous operation,” the site noted.

This wasn’t the robot’s first display of stamina. On August 17, Agibot A2 had already proven its resilience by completing a 24-hour autonomous walk in temperatures approaching 40°C, an event that was streamed live. Guinness described the new 100-kilometre accomplishment as one that “undoubtedly marks a significant breakthrough for the AgiBot A2 robot.”

Standing 1.75 metres tall and weighing about 55 kilograms, the humanoid robot uses a suite of AI-powered sensors to interpret visual, audio, and text-based data. During the trek, Agibot A2 relied on dual GPS systems, lidar, and infrared depth cameras to navigate changing light conditions, busy streets, and the unpredictable nature of outdoor environments.

Notably, the unit used for the marathon-like trek was not a prototype or modified version. The company confirmed that it was a standard mass-produced model—exactly like those already being delivered to customers. This adds even more significance to the record, suggesting that commercially available robots may soon be capable of highly advanced autonomous tasks.

Upon reaching the finish line, Agibot A2 displayed a bit of programmed personality. It described the experience as a “memorable experience” in its “machine life” and playfully remarked that it might “need a new pair of shoes.”

The robot’s developers highlighted that the accomplishment represents progress in core areas necessary for humanoid robots to be integrated into everyday life. Improvements in balance control, endurance, and energy efficiency are key for applications ranging from logistics and hospitality to education and customer service. “Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is difficult for many people to do in one go, yet the robot completed it,” the company said in a statement to a popular publication.

Beyond its walking capabilities, Agibot A2 can hold multilingual conversations, perform facial recognition, remember past interactions, and independently carry out guiding or delivery tasks. Its successful long-distance trek suggests a future where robots move seamlessly among humans, supporting them in a variety of real-world roles.