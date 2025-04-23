Instagram Rolls Out 'Edits' to Compete with CapCut

Instagram has officially introduced Edits, a news tandalone video editing app designed to compete directly with CapCut, the popular editor linked to Tik Tok. After first being teased in January, Edits is now available for free on both iOS and Android platforms.

Billed as a “video creation app designed for creators,” Edits goes beyond the basic editing options found in Instagram’s native features. Itbrings a suite of advanced tools including project management, note tracking,video performance metrics, AI-powered animations, subject cutouts, and greenscreen replacements. These additions are a clear signal that Meta is targetingserious content creators with this launch.

Functionally, Edits mirrors many of the samecapabilities seen in CapCut, which is owned by TikTok’s parent company,ByteDance. The app's announcement came at a time when both TikTok and CapCutwere temporarily pulled from U.S. app stores, highlighting Meta’s intent to offera direct alternative.

While comparisons between the two apps are inevitable,Instagram head Adam Mosseri acknowledged the similarities but added on Threadsthat Edits will be “more for creators than casual video makers.” Hefurther added it will “end up pretty different than CapCut,” offering “a muchbroader range of creative tools and probably a smaller addressable audience.”

Instagram is also planning updates for Edits, including support for keyframes, enhanced AI editing, and collaborative features for joint video projects.