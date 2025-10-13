iPhone 13 vs iPhone 15: Amazon India Offers Nearly Same Price, Making Upgrades Tempting

Amazon India is making waves among Apple enthusiasts this Diwali by offering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 at nearly the same price. In an unexpected twist, the price difference between the two devices is just Rs 4,099, giving buyers an excellent opportunity to grab Apple’s latest flagship without spending a fortune.

The iPhone 13, now four generations old, is listed on Amazon starting at Rs 43,900 for the base 128GB storage model, available in two colors: black and blue. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 47,999 on the platform. This marginal difference makes choosing the newer, more capable model a no-brainer for many.

“Going for the older generation doesn’t make any sense, especially when the price difference is also little between them. You get much faster performance with the iPhone 15, better rear camera setup, slightly bigger battery and a modern design,” experts say.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 is its USB-C charging capability, allowing users to charge it using standard Android chargers. In comparison, the iPhone 13 remains limited to the Lightning to USB-C cable, which can be inconvenient during travel. The upgrade in charging technology, along with performance enhancements, makes the iPhone 15 more future-ready.

Currently, the official retail price of the iPhone 15 in India is Rs 59,900. Amazon’s Diwali discount of Rs 11,901 brings the device closer to the older generation’s pricing, making it an especially attractive deal for budget-conscious Apple fans. The iPhone 13, while discontinued by Apple, is still priced around Rs 43,900 on Amazon, which some might consider slightly high given its age. However, for those with a strict budget, this pricing still provides a reasonable alternative.

The ongoing festive sale is likely the reason behind these substantial discounts. Although Amazon has not specified when the offers will end, the company has a history of running its Diwali sale for a month. Given that the sale started last month, customers may only have a few more weeks to take advantage of these prices.

For buyers deciding between the two models, the iPhone 15 clearly stands out. It offers improved performance, a superior camera, larger battery capacity, and convenience with USB-C charging—all for just a small premium over the iPhone 13. With the festive season in full swing, this could be the perfect time to invest in Apple’s latest technology without paying full retail prices.

Apple fans looking to upgrade will likely find the iPhone 15 a compelling choice, while those on a tighter budget may still consider the iPhone 13 a viable option. Either way, the closeness in pricing makes this Diwali sale one of the most interesting in recent memory for smartphone buyers.