itel launches Innovative AI-Powered A95 5G Smartphone at Just Rs 9599

itel has unveiled its latest powerhouse – the A95 5G — a smartphone crafted for users who demand durability, reliable performance, and lightning-fast connectivity. Built to withstand the rigours of daily life, the A95 5G features an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. The A95 5G also introduces itel’s super intelligent AI assistant, Aivana, designed to make everyday tasks faster and simpler. The A95 5G comes in two dynamic variants — 4GB and 6GB RAM — priced attractively at just Rs. 9,599 and Rs. 9,999 respectively.

Complementing this is the built-in Ask AI tool, offering handy features like grammar check, text generation, and content discovery – features unheard of in the budget smartphone segment - making it the most intelligent smartphone in its segment. Whether you are drafting content, summarizing information, or fine-tuning messages for different contexts, Ask AI has got you covered. The A95 5G is powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor and runs on Android 14. It provides Real 5G connectivity with multiple 5G bands – open for multiple operators - offering faster downloads, smooth streaming and better connectivity in busy areas. The smartphone promises a 5-year fluency experience, ensuring long-term performance without any slowdowns, something rarely seen in the sub 10K segment. Its super tough PANDA glass display offers added protection against scratches and accidental drops. It also offers a free screen replacement within 100 days – ensuring unmatched reliability.

Commenting on itel’s latest innovative launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said, “India’s smartphone users are changing. They are more informed, more demanding, and more focused on long-term value. We are seeing a clear shift towards devices that offer durability, performance and future-ready features. The A95 5G smartphone is our response to this shift. It reflects our focus on practical innovation and our continued effort to make advanced technology accessible throughout the country. With the introduction of itel‘s AI assistant Aivana, and Ask AI generative features, we are well positioned to massify AI for Bharat.”

Available in two variants, the phone comes with 6GB RAM (expandable up to 12GB) and 4GB RAM variants (expandable up to 8GB). Equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, the A95 5G delivers reliable, long-lasting performance. The A95 5G promises a 50MP camera with AI features - perfectly positioned for consumers who want premium innovative features at an affordable price. With an ultra slim 7.8mm body that still feels sturdy in hand, the A95 5G features a 6.67-inch punch-hole display that offers a smooth viewing experience. The 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch response make scrolling and gaming more fluid and responsive. This device is going to be launched in two variants—4GB RAM and 6GB RAM—both featuring a generous 128GB of storage. With the launch of this smartphone, itel is bettering its own high standards of reliability, durability and innovation.

For photography lovers, the A95 5G is a perfect companion - equipped with advanced camera features that lets you capture stunning shots with ease. The A95 5G features a powerful 50MP main camera that captures every detail with stunning clarity, along with an 8MP front camera for crisp, vibrant selfies. It supports high-quality 2K video recording and offers a range of creative modes like Vlog mode, Sky effects, and Dual Video Capture — giving users the tools to express themselves like never before. This innovative smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor on the side for secure access, dual-band Wi-Fi for stable internet and an infrared blaster to control home appliances such as TVs or air conditioners directly from the phone. With its slim and sturdy build, real 5G capability, helpful AI features, and reliable long-term performance, the itel A95 5G delivers on everything that matters to today’s smartphone users.

Product Specs –

Model itel A95 5G Price Rs. 9599 (4GB) Rs. 9999 (6GB) Screen Size 6.67 HD+ IPS Refresh rate 120Hz Display Type Punch Hole with Dynamic Bar Processor Mediatek 6300 Processor Core Octa Core RAM 4GB+4GB* 6GB+6GB* ROM 128GB Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 50MP Super HDR Camera Battery 5000 mAh Charger 10W IP Rating IP54(Dust & Splash Proof) Fingerprint Side Face Unlock Yes OS Android 14



