JioHotstar Crosses 100 Million Subscribers – Shaping The Future Of Entertainment In India

In a groundbreaking achievement that cements its position as India’s most loved streaming platform, JioHotstar has surpassed 100 million subscribers. This historic feat is a resounding testament to JioHotstar’s unwavering commitment to understanding and serving India’s diverse audience. Revolutionising streaming in India, turning it from a premium service for a select few into an integral part of daily life for millions. JioHotstar has set new benchmarks in how content is enjoyed widely with unique free-viewing sampling proposition, thoughtful subscription pricing strategy, and deep partnerships with leading telecom providers making access ubiquitous.

Commenting on the milestone, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “We have always believed that world-class entertainment should be accessible to all, and crossing 100 million subscribers is a testament to that vision. This milestone not only underscores India’s limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility, and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens.”

The bedrock powering this momentum has been one of the world’s deepest and most diverse selection of entertainment. From the widest selection of TV shows anywhere in the world, to the widest selection of Hollywood entertainment on a single platform anywhere in the world, to a diverse slate of digital specials across languages, a year-round calendar of unscripted/reality shows, to the recently launched Sparks, spotlighting India’s most popular creators – JioHotstar has built the most expansive content universe ever assembled in India’s digital landscape.

JioHotstar has reimagined sports streaming in India with immersive, interactive experiences for every fan. Alongside being the home of premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, JioHotstar has also championed grassroots cricket through the Indian Street Premier League and brought global sporting excellence with the Premier League and Wimbledon, while powering domestic leagues like Pro Kabaddi and ISL. With cutting-edge streaming features including ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, live chats, multi-angle viewing, and game-changing voice-assisted navigation, JioHotstar has transformed how sports is experienced in India, delivering the biggest-ever ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, championing inclusivity with the Women’s Premier League, and setting new benchmarks with TATA IPL 2025.

Pushing the boundaries of live-streaming beyond sports, JioHotstar has transformed real-time events into shared cultural moments for millions. This was evident in the electrifying Coldplay Music of the Spheres concert livestream and the spiritual spectacle of Mahashivratri: The Divine Night, which brought audiences closer to over 12 sacred Jyotirlinga aartis across India – blending technology, scale, and emotion like never before.

JioHotstar’s unprecedented landmark of 100 million subscribers is more than a milestone—it reflects India’s digital revolution, the power of storytelling, and the future of streaming.