Live
- Congress still sore at Shiv Sena (UBT) over Sangli, seeks a rethink
- 'Time used for purposes other than legal interviews': Delhi court dismisses CM Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyer
- PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi
- SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore
- Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season
- A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
- Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high
- Child trafficking gang busted in Delhi, two infants rescued
- Polling in MP's Betul Lok Sabha seat now to be held on May 7
- Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!
Just In
Musk arriving in India this month to meet PM Modi, announce investment plans: Report
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reportedly planning to visit India later this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce his mega investment plans, as the country doubles down on its EV adoption strategy.
New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reportedly planning to visit India later this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce his mega investment plans, as the country doubles down on its EV adoption strategy.
However, an official confirmation on Musk’s India visit from the tech billionaire or his electric car company was yet to come.
Musk is slated to meet PM Modi "in the week of April 22 in New Delhi", Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The X owner, accompanied by other top Tesla executives, is also likely to make an announcement about his investment plans and setting up of a potential $2-3 billion manufacturing plant in the country, the report mentioned.
According to Musk, the entry of Tesla in India, as the company scouts for factory land, will be a "natural progression".
"All vehicles will go electric and it is just a matter of time," the Tesla CEO said.
India, like other nations which have adopted EVs, should also have more and more electric cars going forward, according to the X owner.
Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are reportedly on top of Tesla’s agenda to start EV manufacturing and export the vehicles as well. During his visit to the US last year, PM Modi had invited the tech billionaire to explore opportunities in the country for investments in the e-mobility sector.