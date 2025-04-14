Netflix's Black Mirror Game "Thronglets" Now Available for Mobile Users

Netflix has once again blurred the lines between fiction and reality bylaunching a mobile game inspired by its popular sci-fi series Black Mirror.As fans dive into the show’s newest season, one episode in particular—Plaything—hasleapt off the screen with its featured game, Thronglets, now availableto download on Android and iOS devices.

Theepisode Plaything, starring Peter Capaldi, introduces Throngletsas a central part of the storyline. Netflix, through its in-house developmentteam at Night School Studio, has adapted the game into a real, playableexperience. At first glance, it appears to be a simple creature care simulator.Players must nurture tiny yellow digital creatures, providing them with constantattention and meeting their evolving needs.

But aswith any Black Mirror narrative, things quickly take a turn. Asplayers progress, the creatures begin to multiply, and managing their needsbecomes more complex. The gameplay deepens with the ability to unlock tools,gather resources, and expand your virtual world. However, the true BlackMirror essence lies in how these creatures behave. They're not just passivecharacters; they're self-aware and interact with players in unexpected, oftenunsettling ways.

Forinstance, during gameplay, when players harvest trees for building materials, acreature may suggest using bones instead—implying the sacrifice of others inthe group. This darkly ethical dilemma introduces a layer of psychologicalgameplay uncommon in typical mobile titles.

Netflixhas leaned into this unsettling aspect. In the Black Mirror universe,the game was supposedly shut down mid-development for being “subversive,” withconcerns about the implications it had for players. Now, in the real world, Throngletsis freely accessible