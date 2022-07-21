Nothing Phone (1) is all set for its first sale today; find details

Nothing Phone (1) is all set for its first sale today, July 21, at 7:00 pm in India. The smartphone belongs to the "affordable premium" category and has a unique design that may attract buyers. Here are all the details you might want to know about Nothing Phone (1)



Nothing Phone (1): Sale date, time and where to buy

Nothing Phone (1) will go on its first sale today, i.e. July 21, starting at 7 p.m. (IST). The smartphone can be bought online on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1): Price and colours

Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB (Rs 32,999), 8GB+256GB (Rs 35,999), and 12GB+256GB (Rs 38,999). The latest affordable smartphone is available in two color options – black and white. For a limited period, the company has also offered an introductory price for its customers. Here are the deals: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).

Nothing Phone (1): Features and specifications

Nothing Phone (1) features a unique transparent design at the back made up of more than 400 components. the back part has something called the Glyph Interface, which Nothing says is a new way to communicate to help minimize screen time.

Nothing Phone (1) sports a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone (1) comes with 60Hz-120HZ adaptive refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset powers the smartphone designed specifically for Nothing and runs Nothing OS. The smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 5OMP sensor, where the main camera is powered by Sony IMX766. Nothing Phone (1) offers 18 hours of use on a single charge and charges 50% in 30 minutes.