November 11 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 11, 2021. Let's begin...



Microsoft Announces Windows 11SE - A New Windows Edition for Students- in Pictures

Microsoft has created a new edition of Windows 11designed for students and schools. Windows 11 SE will ship exclusively on low-cost/low-end hardware laptops.

Gmail's upcoming iOS widget could be really useful

Google announced that it is updating the Gmail iOS widget with a new one that is really useful, which shows you the subjects and senders of the emails that are in your inbox. The current version cannot display the information you need.

PUBG New State iOS release delayed to November 12, only onAndroid today

PUBG New State iOS launch has been delayed until November 12, while Android users can start from today. The game is available for free on both platforms. On the bright side, PUBG New State is now available to download on Google Play.

Microsoft is emailing gift cards to its online store

Microsoft seems to be celebrating by emailing gift cards to people to the Microsoft Store. People have reported receiving $ 10 or even $100. It's not clear who is eligible for the gift cards or how Microsoftselects people to get them.

PUBG New State: Server issue fixed, download and play now

PUBG New State is now available to download in India, finally arrived forAndroid users on Thursday morning. The game was supposed to launch at 9:30 a.m.and download automatically for those who had pre-registered for it. The game was facing server issues today but can be downloaded and played now.

YouTube will now hide public dislike counts on videos

YouTube has announced that it will stop showing dislike counts in videos. But the dislike button will not be removed. The company has announced that it will stop showing dislike counts in videos.

Spotify makes it easy to block other users

Spotify is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to more easily block others on the platform. Spotify says the change should be available to users this week.