November 30 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 30, 2021. Let's begin...

Upcoming Smartphones in December 2021... in Pictures Check the list of smartphones in the month of December 2021, the list also includes Google Pixel 5A that is priced at Rs 33,490.

Google Play's Best of 2021 Awards: BGMI, Bitclass, Clubhouse Tops the List Google Play Best of 2021 Awards: In India, "Bitclass" is the best app of the year which is an interactive live learning platform. Clubhouse, which launched on Android in May of this year, is the app of choice for users of 2021.

eBay Buys the Sneaker Con Shoe Authentication Service

eBay bought the Sneaker Con shoe authentication service, a company that gives shoe lovers the peace of mind of knowing that the shoes they are buying are real. This extends eBay's existing association with the company.

Redmi Note 11T 5G to Launch Today: Find Expected Price, Features, and More The Redmi Note 11T 5G launches in India today through an online live streaming event. The Redmi Note 11T is rumored to be based on the Redmi Note 11 5G from global markets.

Parag Agarwal - Brief Profile of Twitter's New CEO Parag Agarwal, 37, the new CEO has been on Twitter for a while and is apparently well-liked by Jack Dorsey. He also becomes the youngest CEO of the S&P 500 and nudging Meta Platform Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Parag Agrawal Becomes Twitter CEO After Jack Dorsey Resigns The resignation of Jack Dorsey, who has been running Twitter as its CEO since 2015, will take effect immediately. However, he will continue to be a member of the Board until approximately May 2022 to allow for a smooth transition.

Amazon.in Announces the 'Chef's Kitchen Store'

For the heart of the house, Kitchen, Amazon.in announced its specially curated store 'Chef's Kitchen Store' which brings in a wide selection of cookware, bakeware, crockery, food processors, and much more. There's something for everyone here – from the kitchen must-haves to hassle-free cooking to baking essentials.