October 13 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 13, 2021. Let's begin...



Realme GT Neo 2 Lanches in India with Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Pricing for the Realme GT Neo 2 in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB base storage option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 35,999. The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in India, less than a month after its debut in China. The company had introduced the original Realme GT Neo as the Realme X7 Max 5G which features the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Samsung to Host Galaxy Unpacked Event on October 20

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 10 a.m. M. ET or 7:30 p.m. M. IST on October 20. Samsung has not finished hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event yet. To give you an idea, Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in January this year where it launched its premium Galaxy S21 series smartphones.

XGIMI Launches AURA, its Global 4K Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector Worldwide Award winning projector brand XGIMI launches a smashing new entrant in the ultra-short throw projector segment called AURA. Aura is a 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector that comes with the best features and specifications. AURA would soon be available for pre-booking.

Release of the first Windows 11 update; Know why you should update now

Windows 11 has received its first update and Microsoft has updated the latest version of its operating system with bug fixes and improvements. The following explains why users should download the update immediately. Windows 11 was released last week, a few months after Microsoft introduced its biggest update to the Windows operating system since 2015, when its predecessor was released.

Apple Announces October 18 Hardware Event After Months of Mac Rumors New MacBooks, Mac Mini, and AirPods anticipated at the Apple's next hardware event that will take place on October 18, based on the invitations it sent out. Apple's next hardware event will take place on October 18, based on the invitations it sent out. The company is expected to use its second fall event to launch a pair of new MacBooks, a redesigned high-end Mac Mini, and possibly a pair of third-generation AirPods.

Amazon to provide 20K digital devices to underprivileged youth

Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Delivering Smiles' initiative, where the company will directly give, and facilitate contribution of digital devices like mobile phones, and laptops, among students and young people from marginalised communities.

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 Brings a smoother experience, improved customizations

Realme UI 3.0 was unveiled on Wednesday alongside the Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India. Realme GT is scheduled to receive early access to Realme UI 3.0 later this month, while other key models will receive the update starting in December. The new custom skin from the Chinese company is based on Google's Android 12 and is designed to offer a "completely new experience" to Realme smartphone users.



