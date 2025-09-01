OnePlus Pad 3 Goes on Open Sale on 5th September 2025, 12 PM: Built for Power with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12,140 mAh Battery

OnePlus, a leading technology brand, today announced the open sale of its latest flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, in India. Starting at ₹42,999, the device will go on sale on 5th September 2025.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. The OnePlus Pad 3 sets a new benchmark for Android tablet performance, combining lightning-fast speed with unmatched efficiency. With a massive 12,140 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, it ensures all-day power with minimal downtime, while OxygenOS 15 brings a suite of intuitive features and AI-powered tools for smarter productivity and creativity. Topping it off is a stunning 13.2-inch immersive display, delivering an exceptional viewing experience for gaming, entertainment, and everything in between.

Built for Performance:

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile platform, the OnePlus Pad 3 sets a new benchmark in Android tablet performance. With up to 16GB of RAM and enhanced thermal efficiency, the Pad 3 ensures ultra-responsive multitasking, console-level gaming, and lightning-fast performance whether you’re working, studying, or playing. Powering all of this hardware is a massive 12,140 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Immersive Display Experience:

Measuring 13.2 inches with a 3.4K resolution, 12-bit colour depth (8-bit hardware combined with 4-bit FRC) and pixel density of 315 PPI, it's perfect for displaying everything from the latest blockbuster to your latest work presentation. And its unique 7:5 aspect ratio means multitasking is an absolute breeze too.

Seamless Productivity:

OnePlus Pad 3 ships with OxygenOS 15, offering all the intuitive features and AI tools OnePlus users love. With smart productivity features like AI Writer and AI Summarise - make writing, translating and summarising effortless, as well as creativity tools like a wide range of photo customisation and Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. The upgraded Open Canvas enhances multitasking with system-level drag and drop and smarter split-screen suggestions, perfect for seamlessly switching between chats, maps, or up to three apps without breaking your flow.

Offers:

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes in two colour variants: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver.

Customers buying the OnePlus Pad 3 between 5 September and 7 September will also get Stylo 2 and Folio worth ₹7198 at no additional cost.

The OnePlus Pad 3 will go on Open Sale across OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading mainline partners and stores, starting September 5, 2025, at 12 PM onwards.

Variant Configuration Effective Price (incl. launch offers) OnePlus Pad 3 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage ₹42,999 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage ₹47,999

Bank Offers and EMI options: