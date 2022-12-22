Paytm enables users to set alerts for upcoming movies and ticket bookings

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, continues to bring innovative features for users' convenience and strengthen the Paytm Super App. The company's latest feature enables users to set alerts for upcoming movies. This feature ensures users never miss out on their most anticipated movies with notifications as soon as the ticket sale goes live on Paytm.



The list of upcoming movies across languages in each city can be explored in Paytm's Movie Tickets section. To set up an alert, users must select the movie they wish to watch and choose the 'Set Alert' option. Once the tickets for the movie go on sale, users will receive a notification. Users can choose to get notified as soon as bookings for a movie open anywhere in their city or in any of the three selected theatres.

Paytm Spokesperson said, "We strive to bring the latest innovative features for our users. Our movie ticketing business has seen immense growth, as it offers a convenient and easy way to book movie tickets online. Now, the latest feature helps users set alerts for upcoming movies, enhancing user experience, so they never miss out on their favourite movies. With value additions like these, we continue to be the go-to destination for booking movie tickets."

How to set alerts for upcoming movies on the Paytm App: