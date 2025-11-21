Perplexity Launches Comet AI Browser on Android With Smarter Mobile Web Tools

Perplexity is extending its AI-first approach to web browsing with the official release of its Comet browser for Android users. After debuting the browser on desktops earlier this year, the AI search company is now bringing its intelligent mobile browsing experience to smartphones, positioning Comet as a tool that can automate tasks, streamline research, and assist with everyday browsing directly on the phone.

The Android version mirrors the desktop experience, complete with an embedded AI assistant, a hands-free voice interaction mode, and built-in support for setting Perplexity as the default search engine. The mobile browser is designed to help users understand content faster, navigate the web more intuitively, and perform actions without switching between apps.

One of the standout additions is smart summarisation, a feature that quickly condenses long articles or multiple open tabs into easy-to-read overviews. It’s particularly useful for readers juggling dense reports, academic material, or lengthy web pages. As the company describes it, “Smart summarisation on Comet for Android gives you the ability to summarise content across all your open tabs, not just the page you have open.”

Alongside this, users will find a built-in ad blocker aimed at offering a cleaner and faster browsing experience. The tool reduces intrusive ads and clutter while still giving users control. “Just like Comet on your desktop, you can whitelist the sites you trust,” the company notes in its official announcement.

Voice Mode is another major feature making its way to Android. With it, users can browse the internet, ask questions, or request summaries entirely through speech—ideal for hands-free use or quick information lookups. The AI assistant that powers Comet on desktop is also available on mobile, enabling users to ask follow-up questions, get clarifications, and assign tasks without leaving the webpage they’re currently viewing.

Perplexity also confirmed that more updates are already in development. Among the upcoming features is a conversational agent capable of searching across multiple websites and performing actions on behalf of the user—signalling the company’s ambition to reshape how people interact with the mobile web. Additional capabilities such as custom shortcuts and an integrated password manager are also planned. Until that releases, Android’s native password manager will continue to handle authentication.

The arrival of Comet AI on Android comes at a time when demand for smarter and more automated browsing is rising sharply. While much of the competition, including OpenAI, Opera, and The Browser Company (Arc), still invests primarily in desktop-based AI enhancements, Perplexity is taking a mobile-first approach. Google, meanwhile, offers Gemini-based tools inside Chrome, but those features function more like add-ons than an integrated AI browsing ecosystem.

With Comet, Perplexity is pushing toward a future where the browser doesn’t just display information—it interprets it, organises it, and acts on it. By prioritising mobile support early, the company aims to stand out in the increasingly crowded AI-powered browsing landscape.