Portronics Launches 'Genesis' — Smart Gaming Headset

Don't let anything get in the way when entering a virtual battlefield — cut off all chaos and head in stress-free with Genesis. Portronics, a pioneer in the innovative and portable digital product market, launches a smart Gaming Headphone 'Genesis' that's designed to assist you with your gaming skills while being a discreet performer.



Built with an aesthetic, yet rugged and adjustable frame that combines the strength and versatility of metal and polycarbonate, the Genesis is built for extreme and prolonged gaming sessions. To cut the stress on the gamer, Portronics has ensured memory foam head cushions and ear cuffing for added comfort and stress-free gaming. The adjustable headband gives you enough freedom to snugly fit every crown.



Two large professionally-tuned 40mm drivers produce distortion-free audio with flawless positional accuracy that's extremely beneficial for FPS games. From cracking twigs behind the corner bush to rumbles and thuds all around; it's a cakewalk for the Genesis, which helps enhance your gaming experience to a whole new level. The adjustable omnidirectional microphone can pick up the slightest of your whispers but intelligently cuts out the chaos from around. The braided 1.8m Nylon cable is built to last and bear frequent tugs and stretches. The cable also features an inline controller for volume and microphone switching.



Pricing and Availability:



The Portronics Genesis is available at a discounted price of INR 1,099, in three attractive colours - Black, Grey, and Red. Backed with a 12-month warranty, the product can be purchased from the company's official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.



About Portronics:



Portronics, standing for Portability and Innovation, has been a market leader in the digital & portable consumer electronics market space in India, for a long time now. A pioneer in innovative technology for the Indian demographic, Portronics has been touching and transforming the lives of its customers, by continuing to the tech space with new, quality gadgets. A firm believer in the power of good user experience, Portronics is synonymous with portability and high-functioning designs, due to an innovative product base and consumer satisfaction. With a PAN India presence, Portronics has been successfully delivering innovation at your doorstep for over 11+ years and is constantly working up the ladder of transformation.



For more information, kindly visit http://www.portronics.com/