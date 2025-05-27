Realme GT 7 Series Launch at 1:30 PM: Watch the Livestream, Check Expected Price and Features

Realme is all set to pull the wraps off its much-anticipated GT 7 series in India today at 1:30 PM. The launch event will be broadcast live on Realme’s official YouTube channel, allowing tech enthusiasts to follow the reveal in real time.

The Realme GT 7 is expected to fall within the Rs 40,000–Rs 45,000 price range, keeping in line with its predecessor, the Realme GT 6, which launched at Rs 40,999. With these specs and price positioning, the GT 7 is expected to directly compete with upper mid-range smartphones like the OnePlus 13R.

Ahead of the official reveal, several details about the GT 7 and GT 7T models have already surfaced online. The phones are said to be available in two sleek colour variants—IceSense Black and IceSense Blue, while the GT 7T will also come in a bold Racing Yellow edition. Realme is reportedly introducing a laser-etched metallic frame combined with a special rear coating aimed at improving grip and skin comfort.

In terms of display, the GT 7 will feature a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits. It is likely to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The GT 7T, on the other hand, is expected to carry a similar design with a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 7 and the Dream Edition are expected to run on MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400e chipset, featuring Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 cores, an Immortalis-G720 GPU, and the APU 790 AI unit. Meanwhile, the GT 7T might be powered by the Dimensity 8400 Max, equipped with Cortex-A725 cores and MediaTek’s NPU 880. All variants are likely to ship with Android 15 out of the box.

On the camera front, the GT 7 series will not disappoint. The GT 7 and Dream Edition are tipped to sport a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The GT 7T is likely to use a Sony IMX896 sensor for the main lens. A 32MP front-facing camera is expected on all models.

Battery life appears to be another highlight, with both the GT 7 and GT 7T equipped with 7,000mAh batteries and 120W fast charging. The GT 7 is also set to feature a dedicated battery management chip to enhance heat control and longevity.